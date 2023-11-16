Bears waive running back Darrynton Evans

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears waived running back Darrynton Evans, whom they signed on October 9, which was a few days after losing Khalil Herbert to a high ankle sprain against Washington. Herbert is in the second week of his 21-day practice window after his stint on injured reserve, so this is a good indication that he’s ready to be activated.
Herbert practiced in full today after being limited yesterday with an ankle/shin injury. The Bears will have one more practice on Friday and the walkthrough on Saturday before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Here’s today’s injury report from Chicago.
#Bears Thursday injury report: pic.twitter.com/0vBlp4vILJ— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 16, 2023
During Evans’ five games with the Bears this season, he ran for a career-high 105 yards on 30 attempts with his first-ever rushing touchdown, and he caught a career-high seven receptions for 49 yards. He also played some special teams during this second stint in Chicago.
If the 25-year-old Evans clears waivers, the Bears could re-sign him to their practice squad, although their 16-man practice squad is currently full.
