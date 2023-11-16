Bears waive running back Darrynton Evans

On Thursday, the Chicago Bears waived running back Darrynton Evans, whom they signed on October 9, which was a few days after losing Khalil Herbert to a high ankle sprain against Washington. Herbert is in the second week of his 21-day practice window after his stint on injured reserve, so this is a good indication that he’s ready to be activated.

Herbert practiced in full today after being limited yesterday with an ankle/shin injury. The Bears will have one more practice on Friday and the walkthrough on Saturday before Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Here’s today’s injury report from Chicago.

During Evans’ five games with the Bears this season, he ran for a career-high 105 yards on 30 attempts with his first-ever rushing touchdown, and he caught a career-high seven receptions for 49 yards. He also played some special teams during this second stint in Chicago.

If the 25-year-old Evans clears waivers, the Bears could re-sign him to their practice squad, although their 16-man practice squad is currently full.