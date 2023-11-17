Making Monsters: Getting to know Bears rookie corner Tyrique Stevenson

The Chicago Bears have gotten a lot of play from their 2023 rookie class, and second-round cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is one of two to start all ten games this season.

Like most first-year corners, Stevenson has had an up-and-down season, but he’s coming off a solid performance against the Panthers last week.

In her latest Making Monsters podcast, Taylor Doll talked with Stevenson’s former coach from Miami South Ridge High School, Coach Phil Simpson, now the Defensive Quality Control Coach at the University of Nebraska. She also chatted with the play-by-play voice of the Miami Hurricanes, Joe Zagacki, about Tyrique’s transfer to Miami and his two years with the Hurricanes.

Check out her full podcast and get to know more about Stevenson here:

