The Bear’s Den, November 17, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Tyson Bagent learned he belonged in NFL while Justin Fields was out – NBC Sports Chicago - As Tyson Bagent fades back into the background, he does so with the knowledge and evidence-backed belief that he belongs in the NFL.

Previewing Fields’ Return Against the Detroit Lions - Da Bears Blog - This game in Motown may be one of Matthew Eberflus’ last chances to show Chicago’s powers-that-be that the Bears are in good hands.

670 staff predictions: Bears-Lions - The Bears (3-7) visit the Lions (7-2) on Sunday at Ford Field, with kickoff set for noon. Here are game predictions from our 670 The Score hosts, producers and writers.

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Lions - 670 - Here are three storylines to follow in the matchup.

Bears have a backfield decision to make when Herbert returns - 670 - With running back Khalil Herbert’s return looming after he missed five games, the Bears will have a decision to make in how to recalibrate the workload in their backfield.

Luke Getsy looking for Justin Fields to pick up where he left off - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback will be playing for the first time in five weeks when he starts against the Lions on Sunday at Ford Field. But Getsy is confident rust won’t be a big factor. “The way practice went ... I think we’ll be just fine.”

New DE Montez Sweat gives Bears’ pass rush instant help, optimism for future - Chicago Sun-Times - Sweat had eight pressures last week against the Panthers, the most by a Bears player in nearly three years. Now he just needs a running mate.

Bears Halas Intrigue podcast: Justin Fields returns - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears get their starting QB back.

With the ‘real deal’ Lions, David Montgomery ready to face his former team - Chicago Sun-Times - To lose one of their best-known players outside of Halas Hall and one of their most respected inside of it to the Lions was a bad look for the Bears. It stung even more when, two months after he signed a three-year, $18 million deal, Montgomery said that the Bears’ losing “sucked the fun out of the game for me.”

Bears injury report: RB Khalil Herbert a full participant - Chicago Sun-Times - Splitting carries between Herbert and D’Onta Foreman on Sunday would be a “fortunate position to be in,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday

Bears predictions: Week 11 at Lions - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Sunday in Detroit:

Bears returner Velus Jones’ path to return: ‘Keep developing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears made Jones a healthy scratch Thursday, five days after he was whistled for a facemask penalty while covering a punt against the Saints.

What we need to see from Justin Fields in the final seven games of the 2023 regular - Depending on how Justin Fields performs in these final seven games could determine whether he is the Bears’ franchise guy moving forward.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Former OT Bryan Bulaga Officially Retires As A Packer - NFLTradeRumors.co - Bulaga, 34, calls it a career.

The Clock is Ticking: Jordan Love’s Incoming Payday - Acme Packing Company - The Packers’ QB will get another contract, that’s a guarantee. But when?

Matt LaFleur has handcuffed himself to Joe Barry - Acme Packing Company - For better or for worse, the Packers head coach seems to be sticking with his guy.

Kareem Jackson wants clarification from NFL: I’m just going to try to lower my target - NBC Sports - Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is back from a two-game suspension for four separate illegal hits this season having learned nothing.

Jim Harbaugh won’t coach vs. Ohio State as Michigan drops suit vs. Big Ten – NBC Sports Chicago - Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and the university have withdrawn legal action against the Big Ten, accepting the conference’s three game suspension...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Thompson: Bears can learn from Ravens’ trouncing of Lions ahead of Week 11 - Windy City Gridiron - The Baltimore Ravens gave the Chicago Bears the blueprint to attack the Detroit Lions offensively. Will they follow it?

Zimmerman: Five Out of the Box Ideas to Shakeup Chicago Bears Front Office - Windy City Gridiron - A lot of Bears fans aren’t enjoying what they are hearing out of Halas Hall, here’s some ideas that could change that

Wiltfong: Bears vs. Lions preview, injury update, NFL news & more - Windy City Gridiron - Bears vs. Lions discussion!

Wiltfong: Bears waive running back Darrynton Evans - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears make a roster move.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Olu Fashanu scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst looks arguably the top offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL Draft.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.