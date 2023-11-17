Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

Are you ready for the David Montgomery revenge game? The Chicago Bears travel up to face the Detroit Lions in the return of Justin Fields. Montgomery has missed a few games due to injury but when he has been in Detroit’s lineup has performed well. His yards per carry are significantly better in Motown than during his time in Chicago (4.7 vs 3.9) and you just know there’s some extra motivation in this one for Montgomery. An anytime touchdown bet would be a wise bet to make.

As for the game, the line moved quite a bit after the announcement that Justin Fields would return. I locked in the Bears covering +10 but the line has moved closer to the touchdown mark. I still think the Bears can keep it close, buoyed by Fields playing behind a healthy offensive line. I simply think the Lions are the better squad and should eventually put the Bears away.

I do like the over in this one. The Lions offense is one of the better units in the league and just played a 41-38 barn burner against the Chargers. The Bears defense has not performed well against some of the top quarterbacks in the league and although many would balk at the idea of putting Jared Goff in that conversation, he’s played well this year. Should be some fireworks.

Picks: Lions moneyline, Bears +10, Over 47

