Bears vs Lions Injury Report: Justin Fields, Nate Davis, and Khalil Herbert are back

It’s official: Justin Fields is not listed on the Friday injury report for the Chicago Bears, so he’ll be back under center for the Navy and Orange on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Also back for the Bears this week will be starting right guard Nate Davis, which kicks Teven Jenkins over to the left, and that slides Cody Whitehair to the sideline as Lucas Patrick will remain starting at center.

Rookie corner Terell Smith has recovered from his bout with Mono and was a full participant at practice all week, as was fullback Khari Blasingame, who appears to be cleared from concussion protocol.

Running back Khalil Herbert hasn’t been officially activated from injured reserve yet, but he was full go the last couple of days at practice, and there is an open 53-man roster spot waiting for him. Head coach Matt Eberflus said that they’ll activate him on Saturday.

Here’s how the Bears’ report looks for Sunday.

Linebacker could be problematic, but veteran Dylan Cole is on the 53, Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates are on the practice squad, and last week they played the entire game in nickel defense.

Eberflus said Jack Sanborn was away with an illness today, but he’s trending in the right direction and should be fine for Sunday.

Noah Sewell hurt his knee yesterday and is week to week.

Once the Lions announce their report, we’ll share it here.