Bears sign Doug Kramer to the practice squad

On Saturday, November 4, the Chicago Bears waived center Doug Kramer off their 53-man roster, and he was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals the following Monday. Kramer’s stay in the desert lasted only nine days, as he was waived on November 15. He passed through waivers with no team making a claim, and today, the Bears re-signed him to their practice squad.

He was inactive in his only game for the Cardinals on Sunday, November 12.

With Kramer added, the Bears released offensive lineman Matt Farniok from the practice squad.

Kramer, a 25-year-old Hinsdale, Illinois native, was originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Bears in 2022 from the University of Illinois, and he missed his first year while on injured reserve. He made Chicago’s opening season 53-man roster but landed on IR before week one. He was activated and appeared in one game (2 snaps) before being waived.