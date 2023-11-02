Best Bets: Titans at Steelers

Did that really happen last week? Rookie Will Levis, wearing the sweet Oilers throwback uniforms, threw for four scores in his Tennessee Titans debut to beat the Falcons. Levis did what any smart quarterback would do - throw the dang ball to DeAndre Hopkins, who scored three of those four touchdowns. The Falcons defense has been a good unit this year too so this wasn’t a cupcake. Can he repeat the magic on a short week against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

I’m going to roll with it and say yes. The Titans and Steelers are so similar in many ways that I would take the underdog on the spread either way because this game will undoubtedly be close. Picking the winner for me is merely getting the extra juice on the Titans as I think this game is a coin flip and I’d rather cheer for the side of the coin that has a little more shine on it.

As for the total - it’s so low! Vegas clearly thinks this will be a rock fight and while I tend to agree, I just can’t bet under 36 in a professional football game in the year 2023 without some kind of weather influence.

Picks: Titans moneyline, Over 36 points

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

