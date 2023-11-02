The Bear’s Den, November 2, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Bears begin work on contract extension for Montez Sweat - NBC Sports - Immediately after the Bears traded for pass rusher Montez Sweat, the question of his future arose.

Four Bears starters miss Wednesday walk-through - Chicago Sun-Times - As part of their preparations for a short week next week, the Bears held a walk-through Wednesday.

Why Bears traded for Montez Sweat, not Chase Young – NBC Sports Chicago - Ryan Poles could have waited to try and sign Montez Sweat in the offseason. He could paid a smaller price for Chase Young. Instead, he chose to pay a high price...

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus still supported by Ryan Poles – NBC Sports Chicago - Many Bears fans have called for the Bears to fire Matt Eberflus amidst another disappointing season

Jaylon Johnson trade price revealed by Bears GM Ryan Poles – NBC Sports Chicago - Talented Bears CB Jaylon Johnson requested a trade ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Schmitz: Ranting about Montez Sweat & Bears Defensive Failures - Da Bears Blog - Last night I went on a 5-hour Halloween Candy-fueled ranting session

Ryan Poles confident big swing on Montez Sweat will pay off - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ general manager is optimistic he’ll be able to sign Sweat to a long-term contract. “I’m hoping it won’t take too long,” he said. But Sweat also has to pan out and be the force Poles is expecting on the Bears’ defense.

Bears keep saying to trust what they say, not your eyes, amid season gone sideways - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ season has been rife with embarrassing losses and off-field snafus. But everything’s fine?

The Bears have a great team culture? Where? - Chicago Sun-Times - Running backs coach David Walker was reportedly canned for workplace-behavior issues.

Bears GM Ryan Poles backs Matt Eberflus because of work behind the scenes - Chicago Sun-Times - Fresh off a 30-13 loss to the Chargers, the Bears dealt with an off-field problem Wednesday as they fired running backs coach David Walker.

New Bears DE Montez Sweat eyes ‘security’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears figure to try to work out a contract extension with Sweat soon. They wouldn’t have traded for him otherwise.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson disappointed no trade happened, but vows to play his best - Chicago Sun-Times - Johnson requested a trade and got permission to talk to other teams, but nothing happened and he’s back with the Bears for the rest of the season.

Bears fire RB coach David Walker - Chicago Sun-Times - Walker is the second coach on Matt Eberflus’ staff to leave in 2023.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus points to team’s ‘awesome’ culture amid fiascos, failures - Chicago Sun-Times - In the wake of a blowout loss and firing an assistant coach for misconduct, bright spots are nearly impossible to find at Halas Hall.

Why did the Chicago Bears fire RB coach David Walker? - CHGO Sports - Head coach Matt Eberflus shined some light on the decision to fire David Walker on Wednesday morning at Halas Hall.

Kirk Cousins undergoes surgery on torn Achilles - ESPN - Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon, writing in social media posts that the procedure was "a success" and asking for "continued prayers" as he begins his recovery.

Daniel Jones “ready to go” with full workload this week - NBC Sports - For the first time since Oct. 6, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a full participant in practice.

Antonio Pierce: Raiders are tired of losing, we want to make Raider Nation proud - NBC Sports - Pierce promised that the team he leads will understand the Raiders’ commitment to excellence.

Zimmerman: Ryan Poles makes odd decision at deadline, trades for Montez Sweat - Windy City Gridiron - Matt Spiegel joins the Bears Banter Podcast on the heels of the Montez Sweat trade!

Zimmerman: Ryan Poles puzzles fans and media with Montez Sweat trade - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears GM adds at the deadline despite being 2-6.

Wiltfong's Sackwatch: Breaking down the Chicago Bears' pass protection against the Chargers - Windy City Gridiron - Only one Bears sack to break down this week!

Berckes' Ten Thoughts on the NFL: Trade Deadline - Windy City Gridiron - Reactions to all the big trades

Duerrwachter: Chicago Bears Fire RB Coach David Walker - Windy City Gridiron - There seems to be a lot more going on behind the scenes than initially expected...

Leming: Animal Care League - Week 9’s Touchdown For Tails Chicagoland Rescue Of The Week - Windy City Gridiron - When the Bears win, so does our featured animal rescue of the week! Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome. This week’s featured rescue is Animal Rescue League, located in Oak Park.

