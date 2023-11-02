Bears sign DT Andrew Billings to two-year extension

The Bears have signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a two-year contract extension, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported minutes later that the extension will be a two-year, $8.5 million deal with $6 million in guarantees.

As a result of the new deal, Billings will be under contract in Chicago through 2025. The 28-year-old defensive lineman signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Bears this past March after bouncing around the league in his previous 7 seasons.

Through 8 games, Billings has 14 tackles, including 3 tackles for a loss. His space-eating style of play has been huge for the Bears’ run defense; no pun intended. Chicago has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, along with the lowest yards-per-carry average in the league at just 3.3. Being a gap-eating 1-technique defensive tackle, it has been Billings’ job to plug up holes against the run and demand double-team attention with his 311-pound frame.

Billings has proven to be a great bargain signing for Poles and a strong addition to a Bears defensive line that struggled mightily in 2022. The pending extensions of cornerback Jaylon Johnson and newly-acquired defensive end Montez Sweat loom large, but Billings has quietly played a big role in Chicago’s defense and is now being rewarded with a long-term deal.