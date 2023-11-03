Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate

The Chicago Bears head down to the Big Easy to take on the New Orleans Saints. In an alternate universe, this game would have implications for the wild card as the Saints currently sit at 4-4, tied with Minnesota for the final NFC playoff spot. The Bears, unfortunately, have not held up their end of the bargain, entering this one at 2-6 with a back up quarterback and a coaching staff on the hot seat.

Things have not gone well for the Bears against the Saints recently. And when I say recently, I mean they have lost their last seven contests against the Saints, including the last three in NOLA. You have to go all the way back to 2008 for a Bears victory against the Saints and 2005 for a win in the Crescent City.

As for this week’s contest, overall I like the Saints defense under Dennis Allen. I think they’ll have a sound plan for Tyson Bagent and the Bears this weekend, keeping the score manageable for Derek Carr and the Saints offense. The Bears have had trouble keeping games close this year with four of their six losses finishing at a point differential of at least 10 points. The total comes down to how much you believe in Luke Getsy and Tyson Bagent to move the ball effectively in this one. I’ll take the under until I see sustained success.

Picks: Saints -7, Under 41.5

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

