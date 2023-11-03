Bears vs Saints: Everything you need to know for Week 9

The Chicago Bears battle the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Noon (CT), and there should be plenty of Chicago storylines for CBS to work through if the game is as lopsided as the spread would indicate. General manager Ryan Poles giving head coach Matt Eberflus a vote of confidence, the Montez Sweat trade, Justin Fields’ still injured thumb, Tyson Baget making his third start at quarterback, Chicago firing an assistant coach, and the Jaylon Johnson trade drama all come to mind.

The 4-4 Saints are looking to keep pace with the 4-4 Falcons atop the NFC South, while the 2-6 Bears are looking to climb out of the NFC North cellar.

A look in the history books tells us the last time the Bears beat the Saints on the road was 2005 when the game was played at LSU’s Tiger Stadium. Chicago’s tailback trifecta of Cedric Benson, Thomas Jones, and Adrian Peterson combined for 177 yards rushing, and Muhsin Muhammad had 85 of Kyle Orton’s 137 passing yards.

We’ll keep compiling all our Bears-Saints stuff here in this story stream — both preview and post-game — so check back often.