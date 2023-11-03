Making Monsters: T.J. Edwards from quarterback to linebacker to the Bears

The Chicago Bears have made plenty of moves to bolster their defense since the 2022 season ended, and that side of the ball has been better so far this year. They’ve battled thorough some injuries in the secondary and have struggled getting after quarterbacks, but linebacker T.J. Edwards has been a bright spot.

In eight games, Edwards leads the team in tackles with 85, and his two sacks are tied for the team high.

In her latest Making Monster podcast, Taylor Doll talks with Luke Mertens, who was Edwards’ head coach at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa, where T.J. was an All-Conference quarterback as a junior and senior.

She also chatted with Kevin Claxton Jr., who was an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Badgers while Edwards was there.

Check out Taylor’s latest right here for more on a Edwards’ path from quarterback, to linebacker, and the NFL.

