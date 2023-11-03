The Bear’s Den, November 3, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Montez Sweat trade has Bears’ defense dreaming of greatness – NBC Sports Chicago - Montez Sweat is the elite edge rusher the Bears have needed to take their defensive rebuild to the next level. Now that he has arrived, the Bears are dreaming...

Bears offense shares scouting report on Montez Sweat – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears played against Montez Sweat and the Commanders two years in a row.

5 things we learned from Bears coaches - ChicagoBears.com - Bears coaches Luke Getsy, Jon Hoke and Richard Hightower spoke to the media Thursday about quarterback Tyson Bagent, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and more.

Billings embodies Bears mentality with effort, selflessness - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday signed veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season. Through his hard work, veteran leadership and playmaking ability, coaches and players alike consider Andrew Billings an “unsung

The Hits Just Keep Coming For The Chicago Bears - Da Bears Blog - The Chicago Bears have now lost a second coach in this miserable 2023 season, firing RB coach David Walker due to something involving Human Resources. It’s apparently not enough that the team loses on the field, but they continue to lose off the field as well.

Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee) misses practice - 670 - Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds avoided a serious knee injury, but his status for Chicago’s game at New Orleans on Sunday afternoon is unclear.

3 players that are disappointing for the Chicago Bears this season - Da Windy City - The Chicago Bears are in the middle of a disappointing season. These three players have been the most disappointing this season.

Bears eager to see what they’ve got in Montez Sweat - Chicago Sun-Times - Coaches and teammates are excited to see how good they can be with defensive end who was acquired in a trade with the Commanders. “This defense is already together. We’re one brotherhood,’ DeMarcus Walker said. “To add more talent to it ... you’re licking your chops.”

Bears turn to Jack Sanborn at middle linebacker with Tremaine Edmunds out - Chicago Sun-Times - Edmunds hurt his right knee when it was hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet at the end of a play in the third quarter.

Tyson Bagent should be judged like the Bears QBs who came before him - Chicago Sun-Times - Bagent’s underdog story doesn’t preclude him from being judged the same way as Justin Fields or Mitch Trubisky.

Bears RB coach David Walker’s firing disrupts preparation for Saints game - Chicago Sun-Times - Omar Young, formerly the assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach, stepped into the job this week.

Bears predictions: Week 9 vs Saints - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game in New Orleans on Sunday.

Bears sign DT Andrew Billings to two-year contract extension - CHGO Sports - The Chicago Bears and Andrew Billings agreed to a 2-year contract extension on Thursday.

New Bills CB Rasul Douglas thought initial call from Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst was a joke - NBC Sports - On Tuesday, former Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas was enjoying his day off.

Desmond Ridder on his benching: Nothing’s changed with my preparation - NBC Sports

- The Falcons have benched quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Davante Adams not celebrating firings, but believes it was “time for some sort of change” - NBC Sports - Receiver Davante Adams is as frustrated as anyone about the Raiders’ 3-5 start.

Mike Singletary NFL Icons documentary airs this Saturday Nov. 4 on MGM+ - Windy City Gridiron - This Saturday, check out a great documentary on Mike Singletary on MGM+!

Duerrwaechter: No need to Sweat - Making sense of the Chicago Bears’ latest blockbuster deal - Windy City Gridiron - An awful lot of people — including national "experts" — are either panicking about or clowning on the "surprise" deadline trade pulled off by the Chicago Bears. And they’re all wrong.

Bears vs. Saints preview, injury update, NFL news & more - Windy City Gridiron - Join us LIVE at FIVE for some Bears vs. Saints discussion!

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints Preview: Tyson Bagent is back - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears head to New Orleans looking to bounce back from a rough game on Sunday Night Football

