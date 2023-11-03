Bears vs Saints Injury Report: Tremaine Edmunds out, Justin Fields doubtful

The injury reports are out for the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints in advance of their game on Sunday, and there's a little good news mixed in on Chicago's.

For the first time since dislocating his right thumb, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields was able to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. He said he still has some pain, and he's not able to fully grip the football, but he was able to throw today with a glove on. The Bears list him as doubtful for Sunday, but earlier this week, they announced that Tyson Bagnet would be starting at quarterback.

Next week, the Bears have another Thursday nighter (against the Carolina Panthers), so with the short week to prepare and no real practices, Bagent could get another start. We'll have more next week.

The other sliver of good news is that Braxton Jones, who is in his 21-day practice window after being designated to return from injured reserve, was a full participant for the first time since returning. He carries a questionable status for the game, although he has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster. The Bears could activate him tomorrow, at which case they'd need to make a corresponding roster move.

Eddie Jackson, who was available last game but only in an emergency situation, did practice in full this week and will start at safety according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

The other Bears on the report are all ruled out.

Jaquan Brisker, S (Concussion) - Out

Nate Davis, RG (Ankle) - Out

Tremaine Edmunds, MLB (Knee) - Out

Terell Smith, CB (Illness) - Out

Edmunds injured his knee last Sunday and was held out of practice all week. Eberflus called him “week to week” earlier today. Jack Sanborn will move over to the Mike, and rookie Noah Sewell or veteran Dylan Cole will pick up the slack at the Sam.

Here's how the Saints list their report.