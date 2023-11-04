Bears vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Montez Sweat is set to make his Chicago Bears debut against the New Orleans Saints, but if he can’t help the defense find a pass rush, Saints quarterback Derek Carr could have a big afternoon. He’s topped 300 yards in each of the last three games, and the Bears have had one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

New Orleans has a top-ten passing attack and a dangerous quartette of pass-catchers in wide receivers Chris Olave (44 receptions, 517 yards), Michael Thomas (38/439), and Rashid Shaheed (23/479), and running back Alvin Kamara (39/228).

The Bears are getting Eddie Jackson back at safety, but Jaquan Brisker is out with a concussion, and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is out with a knee injury. Chicago’s zone-based coverage schemes have been tested all season because they have a league-worst ten sacks, which is where Sweat comes in.

“We see him as a long, fast, explosive, relentless defensive end that can help us both in the run and in the pass game,” general manager Ryan Poles said earlier this week, “and really, I see him as a multiplier. He’s going to allow everyone to play better; our entire defensive front, our corners, our safeties.”

Sweat’s impact may not be felt on Sunday, but at least he’s a viable threat that the Saints must prepare for.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Bears vs. Saints game!

GAME INFO

Kickoff is scheduled for noon (CT) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the weather will not be a factor as the Superdome is a domed stadium.

TELEVISION

The game will be aired on CBS with Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Matt Ryan on the call, and if you live in the yellow of this 506sports.com map, you get to see the Bears.

RADIO

This season, the radio home for the Bears is ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2). Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be in the booth, with Jason McKie as the sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

The Bears game can also be heard on SiriusXM.

PREVIEWS

ODDS

The last I checked, the Bears are an 8.5-point underdog, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 41.

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

For our Bears-Saints postgame, we’ll have guest hosts Jeff Berckes and Taylor Doll breaking it down.

Our day-after Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday night, so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong for their cooled-down review on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

