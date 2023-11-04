Chicago Bears sign Montez Sweat to a 4-year contract extension

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed newly acquired defensive end Montez Sweat to a 4-year extension worth $98 million in new money and $72,865,360 guaranteed, which gives him an annual salary of $24.5 million.

Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said he was confident he’d get a deal done, and now the 27-year-old Sweat will be a part of the Bears long-term.

Sweat is a former first-round draft pick of the Washington Commanders in 2019, and during his five-year career, he has started all 67 games he appeared in with 35.5 sacks, 85 QB hits, 47 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and an interception. He missed seven games in the 2021 season with a jaw injury, but other than that, he has been relatively healthy.

The Bears play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at noon, and Sweat will make his debut in the Navy and Orange.

With Sweat extended, that gives the Bears the franchise tag option if they can’t work out a new deal for cornerback Jaylon Johnson.