Most Bears fans approved of Chicago’s trade deadline decisions

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made a second consecutive team altering trade deadline deal when he sent a 2024 second-round pick to Washington for defensive end Montez Sweat. Last year, he moved a two for wideout Chase Claypool, but he was forced to flip him a few weeks ago for a swap of day three picks.

Like Claypool a year ago, Sweat comes to Chicago to fill a huge hole on the roster, but Sweat brings a more impressive on-field resume, and as a consummate professional, he’ll be missed by the Commanders.

The 27-year-old is on track for his best season yet, with 6.5 sacks, 32 tackles, ten tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles through eight games. He will suit up on Sunday in New Orleans.

The other big move that Poles made was holding on to cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Even with a blowout loss on national television to the Chargers, our Reacts confidence numbers didn't dip as far as after the narrow defeat to the Vikings. Perhaps the good vibes from the Montez Sweat trade and the Jaylon Johnson non-trade gave our fans a jolt of positivity.

Over the weekend, Johnson’s camp went from negotiating an extension to requesting a trade, so many felt that would be it for Johnson in Chicago.

Poles allowed Johnson’s representation to look for a deal, but ultimately, nothing came back that Chicago was comfortable with.

It was reported that Johnson would prefer to just play football from here on out until the season ends and not worry about a deal, but Poles thought they were close before the trade request.

“We are still open to getting a contract done,” Poles said at his press conference earlier this week, “and I’m going to follow Jaylon’s lead on how he wants to go about doing that.”

Now that the Bears have an extension finalized with Sweat, they’ll have the tag to use on Johnson this offseason if it comes to that.

Over The Cap is projecting the 2024 franchise tag number for cornerbacks to be about $19.5 million, with the transition tag amount around $16.8 million.

Our WCG Reacts results that you guys voted on earlier this week are on the left side of this slider graphic (61%), while the right side is a poll that went to the Commanders fans at Hogs Haven.

These poll results were done prior to today’s extension, so now that he’s locked up, I’d imagine there are even more Bear fans who are pleased with the move.

There were several Reacts questions that went out to fans of all 32 NFL teams, and the results of this one below weren’t surprising, considering the Bears gave up the highest draft pick of all the deadline deals.

