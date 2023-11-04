The Bear’s Den, November 4, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Cronin: Bears’ Justin Fields throws with glove in return to practice - ESPN - Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Friday for the first time since dislocating his right thumb on Oct. 15.

Bears QB Justin Fields (right thumb) returns to practice - 670 The Score - Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering a right thumb injury during a game on Oct. 15.

How Justin Fields looked to Bears in return to practice after injury – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields still has some hurdles to clear in his rehab, but his teammates liked what they saw from QB1 in his return to practice

'I've just been locked in:' Justin Fields answers questions on thumb injury after Bears Practice - WGN-TV - Justin Fields took questions from the media today for the first time since dislocating his thumb late in the third quarter of the Chicago Bears' 19-13 loss against the Minnesota Vikings nearly three weeks ago. "I've been mentally preparing like I have been — like I'm going to play."

Justin Fields 'felt good' throwing in return to Bears practice – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears quarterback Justin Fields took the practice field for the first time since his injury Friday, where he threw for the first time in 19 days with the assistance of a glove.

Bears Friday Injury Report: Justin Fields Practices, Eddie Jackson Returning - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears’ Friday injury report reveals Justin Fields practicing for the first time since dislocating his thumb and Eddie Jackson returning against the Saints this weekend.

Potash: Bears’ safety Eddie Jackson will start vs. Saints - Chicago Sun-Times - Jackson, who missed the final five games of last season with a Lisfranc injury, has started and finished one game this season — the opener vs. the Packers at Soldier Field — because of another foot injury. “It’s good,” he said. “Happy to be back.”

Potash: Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds out vs. Saints - Chicago Sun-Times - Edmunds suffered a knee injury when he was inadvertently hit by teammate Gervon Dexter’s helmet against the Chargers last week. Jack Sanborn will move from the strong side to middle linebacker in place of Edmunds.

Parkins understands why Bears traded for Montez Sweat, but it could become an ‘unbelievable unmitigated disaster’ - 670 The Score - Many expected the Bears to sell at the trade deadline amid a disastrous 2-6 season, but they instead traded their 2024 second-round pick to the Commanders for defensive end Montez Sweat on Tuesday.

Lieser: Bears need DE Montez Sweat to be game changer Sunday — and for years to come - Chicago Sun-Times - The absence of a pass rush has undermined any progress Ryan Poles has made rebuilding the defense. Sweat can be the first step toward fixing that.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears vs. Saints Preview: Will Montez Sweat spark a Bears’ Victory? - CHGO Sports - Tyson Bagent aims for back-to-back wins as the Chicago Bears take on Los Angeles Chargers. Expert analysis, bold predictions, and more in this game preview.

Finlay: Sam Howell has safer future than Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - JP Finlay joins Laurence Holmes on Football Night In Chicago to compare Justin Fields’ and Sam Howell’s futures with their current teams. Jack’s note: He says the Commanders are committed to Sam Howell “at least for the remainder of this season” and then goes into ways the Bears could move on from Fields after this season. So it’s a dead tie. Both teams committed for the remainder of this season. Neither is “safer” that’s foolishness.

Where Chicago Bears can best match up with New Orleans - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - It might be too soon for Montez Sweat to impact the Chicago Bears defense but they do present several tough matchup issues to New Orleans.

What are the best bets for the Bears vs. Saints? - ESPN Video - Tyler Fulghum goes over the best bets for the Bears vs. Saints game and why he is laying the points with New Orleans.

Matt Eberflus on matchup vs. Saints Press Conference - ChicagoBears.com - Head coach Matt Eberflus addresses the media on Friday at Halas Hall.

Finley: Bears QB Justin Fields returns to practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields was back at practice Friday for the first time since dislocating his right thumb almost three weeks ago.

Kane: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields practices for the 1st time since injury - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said his grip strength is not all the way back and there was still a bit of pain in his right hand.

Wiederer: How to weight the embarrassments vs. triumphs - Chicago Tribune - After two months of frustrating losses, worrisome injuries and off-the-field tumult, this upcoming November stretch should be as defining as any the Chicago Bears will face this season.

Greenberg: Which will Bears’ Matt Eberflus get to first — 10 wins or 30 losses? - Chicago Sun-Times - Eberflus — 5-20 — has to pick up the pace from his .200 winning percentage eventually, doesn’t he?

Howell’s Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction and can they get back-to-back wins? - Canal Street Chronicles - Saints’ fans confidence is trending back up after getting a big win against the Colts.

Interview with the Enemy: Chicago Bears - Canal Street Chronicles - Bill Zimmerman with Windy City Gridiron joins us for this weeks Interview with the Enemy.

Berckes' Best Bets: Full Sunday Slate - Windy City Gridiron - How to bet Week 9

Keys to the Game Roundtable: Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints - Windy City Gridiron - Tyson Bagent and the Bears have to face a formidable Saints defense. Our team breaks down what it will take to win.

Wiltfong's Bears vs Saints Injury Report: Tremaine Edmunds out, Justin Fields doubtful - Windy City Gridiron - Full injury report for Bears-Saints here.

Salo’s Fantasy Football Week 9: How Bears players are expected to perform - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears travel to New Orleans, and Fantasy Football websites have overviews of the stars of the show.

Making Monsters: T.J. Edwards from QB to linebacker to the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - We got to know more about Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards, who hails from nearby Lake Villa, Illinois, about his path to Wisconsin and the NFL.

