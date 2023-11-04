Best Bets: Prop Bets!

We’ve got a great slate of prop bet games. Excellent match ups for star players up and down the slate. We have been doing quite well overall on these prop bets this year so let’s keep the formula going.

Let’s start with the morning game of the Dolphins at the Chiefs in Germany. Remember when it was rumored that this was going to be a Bears game but Chicago asked to not be involved. Germany thanks the Bears for gifting them this gem. While I like Miami in the game, I love the matchup for Mahomes and Kelce, with the Dolphins struggling against tight ends this year. I’m taking a big share on both of them to start us off.

Alvin Kamara has been on a heater. The Bears have been good against the run this year so this bet will be specific to his receiving yards. I also like Carr to move the ball well against this secondary.

It’s never a bad idea to pick on the Cardinals defense this year. The Browns host the red birds and I support Jerome Ford coming back from injury to get it going. I’ll also double up on Amari Cooper bets in this one. He’s Cleveland’s best option and should get it going here.

The rest of the quick hitters you can find in the matrix below. Tons of good stuff to choose from this week - enjoy it!

(Numbers courtesy of our partners at DraftKings Sportsbooks)

Check out what the rest of our writers think and make your picks below.