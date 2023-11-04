Bears activate Braxton Jones, waive Doug Kramer

On Saturday, the Chicago Bears activated left tackle Braxton Jones off injured reserve, and in a corresponding roster move, they waived center/guard Doug Kramer Jr.

Jones had been practicing the last two weeks, and on Friday, he was a full participant after being limited previously. In his absence, the Bears have been starting Larry Borom at left tackle. If Chicago treats Jones’ return as they have other offensive linemen during the last two years, they’ll bring him along slowly by rotating him in for a few series until he’s fully up to speed.

The Bears listed Jones as questionable on their official injury report for tomorrow’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Related Chicago Bears offensive line keeps shuffling in 2023

The Bears currently have one spot open on their 16-man practice squad, so if Kramer clears waivers, he’ll likely be re-signed.

Chicago also flexed linebacker Micah Baskerville up from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game.