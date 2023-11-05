Bears vs Saints Open Thread

This is now your open thread to talk about the Bears-Saints game but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk!

Shortly after the game ends, join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel for our postgame show, “Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!” with guest hosts Jeff Berckes and Taylor Doll, and once the show wraps, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter (X): Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.

The inactive player lists for the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints are both out, and you can check those out right here.

Chicago’s Inactives

CB - Terell Smith

RG - Nate Davis

S - Jaquan Brisker

QB - Justin Fields

LB - Tremaine Edmunds

DE - Dominique Robinson

He practiced all week, so no surprise that Braxton Jones is back.

The Bears are also optimistic that Justin Fields can return for the Thursday night game aganst the Panthers.

N.O.’s Inactives

LB - Ty Summers

QB - Jake Haener

WR - Keith Kirkwood

DE - Kyle Phillips

OL - Nick Saldiveri

TE - Jimmy Graham

Once we get closer to kickoff, this will transition to our open thread to talk Bears-Saints all game long.