NFL Week 10 Odds: Bears open as favorites against the Panthers on TNF

The Chicago Bears return to primetime on Thursday Night Football (November 9) against the Carolina Panthers, and there’s also a chance they’ll have their starting quarterback return to the lineup.

Earlier today, at his postgame press conference, head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about Justin Fields and his injured thumb, and Flus said Fields is “day to day” and they’ll know more tomorrow. With a short week, the Bears won’t have a regular practice, but Fields was limited on November 3 at Halas Hall, which was the first time his grip strength allowed him to throw the football since dislocating his thumb. He threw again over the weekend, and if he continues to improve, he could see his first action since week six.

Then again, wide receiver DJ Moore was asked about Fields playing and he wasn’t so sure.

“Right now on a short week? I don’t know. It would be tough.”

Fields playing could move the line, but our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have their early odds with the Bears as a 2.5-point favorite, the over/under at 40, and the money line at -130 for Chicago and +110 for Carolina.

What are your thoughts on the early odds for this one?