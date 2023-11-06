Bear & Balanced: Bears serve up the game to the Saints

The Chicago Bears lost a close one yesterday to the New Orleans Saints, 24 to 17, to fall to (2-7) on the season, and it was another mistake-filled game from Matt Eberflus’ team. The Bears were hit with seven penalties, which was the fifth time this year they were flagged that many times. Last season the Bears only had three games with that many penalties.

Chicago also had five turnovers and zero takeaways on the day, and the last time they did that was Christmas Eve in 2016 when Matt Barkley threw five interceptions in a 41 to 21 loss to Washington.

Here’s our usual bullet point outline of Bear & Balanced.

