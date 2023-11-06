Best Bets: Chargers at Jets

Last week’s Los Angeles Chargers game against the Bears might as well have been subtitled “How Herbert Got His Groove Back.” The stellar triggerman for the Bolts had been slumping in October, throwing as many picks as scores over the previous three games. Against the Bears, a fantastic 31/40 for 298 yards and 3 scores without an interception. He looked fully in command and ready to get the Chargers back into contention.

This week’s opponent fields a slightly better defense in the New York Jets. Despite losing Aaron Rodgers on opening night, this Jets defense has kept Gang Green hanging around the AFC playoff picture with a 4-3 record, including three straight wins. This defense has held the Bills to 16, Chiefs to 23, and the Eagles to 14. They’re legit.

So what gives in a Monday Night Football tilt? Can Herbert keep it rolling or can the Jets bag another win through a dominant defensive effort? I think the answer is somewhere in between. I think Herbert and this Chargers offense is healthy enough to get the job done on the road but the Jets defense, along with their low octane offense, will keep the score low. I’ll take the Chargers to escape Jersey with the win but I don’t expect the total to be threatened.

Picks: Chargers -3, Under 41.5

