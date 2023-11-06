Arizona Cardinals claim Doug Kramer off of waivers from Chicago Bears

The Arizona Cardinals have been awarded former Chicago Bears center Doug Kramer off waivers on Monday afternoon. The Cardinals have been hit hard by injuries along the offensive line this season, and they lost two more players yesterday in their loss to the Browns.

On Saturday, the Bears waived Kramer when they activated starting left tackle Braxton Jones from injured reserve. With a spot still open on their 16-man practice squad, it’s likely the Bears would have re-signed Kramer for that had he cleared waivers.

Chicago originally drafted Kramer in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, but he spent all last year on injured reserve. He also spent most of this season on IR, but he was activated and appeared in the Raiders game for two snaps while Chicago was in victory formation.

The 25-year-old Kramer played his college ball at the University of Illinois and attended Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale, Illinois.

Kramer is now the second Bear, along with defensive end Khalid Kareem, that Chicago used one of their eight designated to return from injured reserve spots on that are no longer on their 53-man roster. Kareem was waived and brought back to their practice squad a few days ago. With Chicago designating three players to return today, they have used up all eight designations.