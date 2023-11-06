Chicago Bears designate three to return from injured reserve

On Monday, the Chicago Bears designated cornerback Josh Blackwell, running back Khalil Herbert, and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown for return from injured reserve. The NFL only allows teams to designate up to eight players to return from IR each season, so this will do it for the Bears. Any other player they place on injured reserve from here on out will be lost for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The 21-day practice window to determine if these players can be activated to the 53-man roster will open tomorrow.

Blackwell went on IR with a hamstring injury after week four, while Herbert (ankle) and St. Brown (hamstring) went on IR after getting hurt in their week five game.

In other injury-related news from Halas Hall today, head coach Matt Eberflus said that quarterback Justin Fields (thumb) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) are day to day. They won't hold a normal practice this week, but Fields has been able to throw, and they'll see how he looks tomorrow and Wednesday before determining his game status for Thursday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Also, safety Jaquan Brisker has been cleared from concussion protocol and will be available, but fullback Khari Blasingame entered the concussion protocol and will not play this week.

Here’s today’s report from the Bears.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich said he isn’t planning to have outside linebacker Brian Burns play on Thursday night due to his concussion. He said that even if he’s cleared, he’ll likely hold him out for player safety.