The Bear’s Den, November 7

Why Darnell Mooney isn’t sweating Bears contract extension talks – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears WR2 is playing on the last year of his rookie deal

That’s enough Tyson Bagent for now: Chicago Bears thoughts - Tyson Bagent has seven turnovers through 3 1/2 games of football.

Bears designate Khalil Herbert to return from injured reserve – NBC Sports Chicago - The team also opened the practice windows for Equanimeous St. Brown and Josh Blackwell.

Justin Fields update: What Bears need to see for QB to play on TNF – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus outlined what needs to happen for Justin Fields to play against the Panthers on Thursday Night Football

Schmitz: Disappointed, But Not Surprised - Da Bears Blog - I’ve been trying to come up with something passion-fueled to say this morning, but honestly yesterday’s Bears game was one of the most ho-hum performances I’ve ever seen.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields listed as day to day with right thumb injury - CHGO Sports - Bears coach Matt Eberflus, defensive lineman Andrew Billings and wide receiver Darnell Mooney addressed the media on Monday after the team's 23-17 loss to the Saints.

If healthy, Bears QB Justin Fields will play vs. Panthers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ starting quarterback has missed the last three games with a dislocated thumb, but the short week of walk-throughs will not be an impediment to him returning Thursday night at Soldier Field, coach Matt Eberflus said.

Bears RB Khalil Herbert returns to practice, S Jaquan Brisker cleared - Chicago Sun-Times - Herbert has been out since hurting his ankle against the Commanders while trying to catch a Justin Fields pass.

Rookie QBs shaping view of Bears’ decision to stick with Justin Fields in 2023 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Panthers’ Bryce Young is one of three rookie quarterback whose performances in Week 9 show what might have been — for better and worse

Bears’ offense finally discovers receiver Darnell Mooney - Chicago Sun-Times - The fourth-year receiver has been the forgotten man in the Bears’ offense. He was averaging just 28.1 yards per game until getting five receptions for 82 yards against the Saints on Sunday.

Bears’ Matt Eberflus must show over final 8 games he’s part of solution, not problem - Chicago Sun-Times - At 5-21, he needs wins. Imperceptible, intangible progress isn’t enough.

Cardinals claim Doug Kramer off of waivers - NBC Sports - The Cardinals saw a couple of offensive linemen go down with injuries in Sunday's loss to the Browns and they were already thin up front, so they moved to add a healthy player to the mix on Monday.

Jonathan Gannon: Kyler Murray will start Sunday if all goes well this week - NBC Sports - The Cardinals quarterback has not played since injuring his knee in a Dec. 12, 2022, game.

Report: Blake Martinez ending retirement to sign with Panthers - NBC Sports - Free agent linebacker Blake Martinez is ending his retirement to sign with the Panthers, Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report reports.

Bear & Balanced: Bears serve up the game to the Saints - Windy City Gridiron - Check out our latest Bear & Balanced for our thoughts on the Bears - Saints game.

Wiltfong: Arizona Cardinals claim Doug Kramer off of waivers from Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears waived Doug Kramer on Saturday, and he is claimed by the Cardinals.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears designate three to return from injured reserve - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are getting reinforcements.

Leming's 10 Bears Takes: Five turnovers doom the Bears in their seventh loss - Windy City Gridiron - Despite an entertaining game, the Chicago Bears fell to (2-7) on the year after a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent accounted for four of the team’s five turnovers. Now the Bears will look to turn the page, as they look to a pivotal matchup against the one-win Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Wiltfong: Bears vs Saints - Inside the snap counts, stats, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here are all the snap counts for the Chicago Bears, a spotlight on some of their individual statistics, and a few team stats from their 24 to 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

