Mannelly: Bears coaches aren’t putting players in positions to succeed

Long-time Chicago Bear Patrick Mannelly joined the podcast! This was a great conversation that every Chicago Bears fan should check out. He gave some great analysis on the Bears’ special teams and provides some great insight as to where they need to improve.

We also discussed Tyson Bagent, the struggles against the New Orleans Saints and the continued struggle to pressure the quarterback, but Patrick had some phenomenal things to say about the coaches and what they are doing (or not doing) with the current roster.

“Ron Turner, in one of his first meetings, I was sitting in an offensive meeting, and he said, ‘Listen, my job as a coordinator is to put you in a position to succeed,’ and I’ve never heard a coach say that,” Mannelly explained. “That’s a pretty simple statement and that’s the way it should be.”

But is he seeing that this year in Chicago?

“To hear a coach say that, and openly try to do that, is what should be going on right now in Chicago and I don’t know if that’s happening. Sometimes you go back and look at some of the play calls and you have to question it.”

Mannelly went on to explain in further with examples from the Saints game, too many to type out! He’s definitely worth listening to what he has to say about this year’s team.

