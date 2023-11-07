 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Bears Tuesday Injury Update: Cole Kmet practices in full, Fields still limited

After missing practice on Monday, Cole Kmet practiced in full on Tuesday

By Bill Zimmerman
The Chicago Bears got an answer on one of two big question marks from Monday’s injury report but still nothing on the other.

The biggest change from Monday is, of course, that Cole Kmet, after not participating on Monday, was a full go on Tuesday. Keep in mind that with a short week, these practices were walkthroughs and not contact. But regardless, Kmet certainly looks like he will play on Thursday night.

The big question, of course, is will Justin Fields return on Thursday or is Tyson Bagent still going to start? ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked about how today was important for that determination.

We certainly can’t determine anything for certain based off a couple of tweets, and the Bears did not address it to the media, but the fact that Fields is still listed as limited today doesn’t bode well for Thursday.

Hopefully, we will have a better determination on Wednesday if Fields or Bagent will be the guy, but for now, we just have to wait and see and keep our fingers crossed.

