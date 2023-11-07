How confident are you in the direction of the Chicago Bears?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

One week ago, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles sent a 2024 second-round pick to Washington for defensive end Montez Sweat. A few days after the trade, he locked Sweat up with a massive contract extension. Poles also gave big defensive tackle Andrew Billings an extension, and he doubled down on his desire to sign 24-year-old cornerback Jaylon Johnson to a new deal.

The 2023 season may be sputtering along, but Poles has always had a long-term vision for this franchise, so where is your confidence in the Bears?

The Bears play the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night, and as it stands now, the Panthers are slotted to pick second in the 2024 NFL draft, and as we all know, that selection belongs to Chicago. The Bears are currently in the third spot in the draft, and while a win will move them down the order, a win will also inch Carolina closer to the top spot for Chicago.

Here’s how the top ten in the 2024 draft looks right now, courtesy of Tankathon.

Poles came out with a vote of confidence for his head coach last week, but there’s no way any decisions for 2024 have been made yet. He’s just saying what he needs to say to keep his franchise on track.

Team President Kevin Warren could still be evaluating Poles for all we know, but with Poles trading that second-rounder for Sweat, I’m guessing Poles will return.

But there are still eight games left for the 2023 Bears and eight games left for Justin Fields, Luke Getsy, and Matt Eberflus to show Poles something.

Vote in this week’s confidence poll here, and let us know in the comment section who you see returning in 2024.