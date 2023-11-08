Bears vs. Panthers: How to watch, TV schedule, preview, odds and more

The Chicago Bears are on Thursday Night Football again this week, and believe it or not, head coach Matt Eberflus has a chance to even his record in prime time. If the Bears can knock off the Carolina Panthers on TNF, Eberflus will move to 3-3 in games under the lights in front of a national audience.

But the Bears will be wearing their orange alternate jerseys and helmets, and they've yet to win in that gear.

However, the Panthers haven't won in Chicago since 2006.

Something has to give!

The last time the Bears played on Thursday Night (10/5/23), Montez Sweat was still playing for Washinton, and he had a sack and a half on Justin Fields, but Fields threw for 4 TDs and 282 yards in Chicago's 40 to 20 win.

Here's everything you need to know for the Bears vs. Panthers game!

GAME INFO

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. (CT) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. There is no rain in the forecast, a low of 37F, with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph.

If you want tickets for Bears games or any other event, hit up our partners at StubHub right here.

Get your NFL tickets here from StubHub! StubHub is Windy City Gridiron’s official partner to get your Chicago Bears tickets! But StubHub is also a great resource for tickets for other sporting events, concerts, theater, comedy shows, and more. Get your tickets through StubHub for their exclusive 100% FanProtect Guarantee. Stubhub

TELEVISION

The game will be aired nationally on Amazon Prime with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call, but you can also watch the game on the Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats stream.

RADIO

This season, the radio home for the Bears is ESPN 1000 (AM 1000, 100.3 FM HD2). Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer will be in the booth, with Jason McKie as the sideline reporter.

Spanish language broadcast can be found on LATINO MIX 93.5 FM with Omar Ramos (play-by-play) and Miguel Esparza (analyst) on the call.

The Bears game can also be heard on SiriusXM.

Related Chicago Bears Radio Network Affiliate Stations

MEDIACAST

I'll be on the Pro Sports Fan app this Thursday night talking about the game live, so download the app so you can get in the show with me!

Link to the free PSF app: https://onelink.to/psfapp

PREVIEWS

Our WCG team has a bunch of Bears vs. Panthers previews that you can find in this week's story stream here.

And you can watch our Bears - Panthers pregame preview show right here.

ODDS

The last time I checked, the Bears were a 3.5-point favorite, according to our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an over/under for the game at 38.5.

POSTGAME

Join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel after the game ends with our new postgame host, Bill Zimmerman, and our new postgame show, Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show! Once the show wraps, we'll publish it on our podcast channel.

For our Bears-Panthers postgame, Jeff Berckes will join Bill shortly after the game ends, so subscribe to 2nd City Gridiron and turn those notifications on!

Our cooled-down Bears game recap, Bear & Balanced, will be at 6:00 on Monday nights, so join Jeff Berckes and Lester Wiltfong on 2nd City Gridiron. Once they press stop on the show, you can catch the audio on our podcast channel.

Plus, we'll have several articles here at WCG breaking down the game you can find in our Bears vs. Panthers story stream.

Promo code Gridiron20 gets you 20% off your order! Teven Jenkins Chicago Bears Pancake Artist $30 Teven Jenkins is the Chicago Bears' mauling left guard that specializes in putting defenders flat on their backs! Get your Jenkins Pancake Artist shirt now and use our promo code Gridiron20 for 20% off your order! 500 Level is officially licensed by the NFLPA. $30 at 500 LEVEL

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow our brand!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!

HOMAGE X Starter Bears Pullover Jacket $175 The ultimate in game day outerwear: the HOMAGE x Starter NFL Pullover Jacket. Half-zip collar, adjustable hood, classic kangaroo pocket with velcro and zip closure, and bold team colors for your one and only Chicago Bears: it’s a certified essential. $175 at Homage

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.