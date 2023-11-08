The Bear’s Den, November 8, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

New Bears RB coach focused on ‘moving into the future’ - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears fired Walker on Wednesday for workplace behavior for which he’d been previously warned, a source said.

Best and worst of the Bears’ first half - Chicago Sun-Times - The lack of bite in Matt Eberflus’ defense — tied for 28th in points, 19th in yards, last in sacks and third downs and tied for 24th in takeaways — is the biggest disappointment of a 2-7 start. DJ Moore, Darnell Wright head the list of highlights, but Justin Fields is still a question mark.

Bears TE Cole Kmet on track to play Thursday - Chicago Sun-Times - Coming off one of the best games of his career, Kmet is expected to play Thursday night against the Panthers.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy prepared to adapt game plan if QB Justin Fields plays through injury - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears haven’t decided yet whether Fields will play against the Panthers, but there’s a chance he’ll still have some limitations from his thumb injury.

Bears predictions: Week 10 vs. Panthers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ “Thursday Night Football” game against Carolina.

Ex-Bears linebacker Roquan Smith destroys his native team – NBC Sports Chicago - After Sunday’s 37-3 blowout over the Seattle Seahawks for the Baltimore Ravens, Roquan Smith looked back with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer at his trade...

Here’s the Bears cap space for the 2024 offseason – NBC Sports Chicago - For a second straight offseason, the Bears were slated to have the most cap space in the NFL. But after signing marquee pass rusher Montez Sweat to a gargantuan...

Bears to make fashion statement vs. Panthers in NFL Week 9 – NBC Sports Chicago - The Chicago Bears will rock their controversial alternate uniforms in their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Why do the Bears play two Thursday night games in 2023? – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears already played Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders earlier this season? Why are they playing again on Thursday night again this...

Bears still evaluating Fields' health ahead of Panthers game - 670 - Preparing amid a condensed schedule in this short week, the Bears are still uncertain as to whether quarterback Justin Fields will be healthy enough to return to action when they host the Panthers on Thursday.

Should Aaron Rodgers not come back at all this year? - NBC Sports - Aaron Rodgers giveth.

NFL Power Rankings: Bears and Panthers have company in race to bottom - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears own the Panthers’ first-round pick in 2024 after general manager Ryan Poles traded them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The best way to ensure that pick ends up as high as possible is to beat the Panthers on Thursday.

Wall Street Journal delves into former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions - NBC Sports - Connor Stalions aspired to be the head coach at Michigan.

Why Justin Fields uncertainty won’t change Bears’ prep for Panthers – NBC Sports Chicago - Quarterback uncertainty combined with a short week could make life tough for the Bears' offense. But Luke Getsy doesn't plan to author separate gameplans for...

Schmitz: Checking the Tape: Bears’ Offense In The Superdome - Da Bears Blog - It’s a short week for us fans as the Bears get set to play what may just be the biggest remaining game on their schedule — whether you’re a fan cheering for Bears draft position or simply a fan cheering for the Bears, Chicago has a chance to all but lock in a Top 2 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft with a win over a bad Carolina Panthers team that plays nothing but tough teams (and Green Bay) down the stretch.

Emma: 3 storylines to follow in Bears-Panthers - 670 - The Bears (2-7) host the Panthers (1-7) on Thursday at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. Here are three storylines to follow in the matchup.

Silverstein: Remembering the Bryan Robinson - Walter Payton Game - Windy City Gridiron - Happy anniversary to one of the greatest games in Chicago Bears history.

Zimmerman: Patrick Mannelly says Chicago Bears coaches not helping players succeed - Windy City Gridiron - Mannelly doesn’t like what he sees from Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy

Zimmerman's Chicago Bears Tuesday Injury Update: Kmet full, Fields still limited - Windy City Gridiron - After missing practice on Monday, Cole Kmet practiced in full on Tuesday

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears should thrown in the towel despite 8 games remaining - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan.

Leming: Chicago Canine Rescue is our TD For Tails Chicagoland Rescue Of The Week - Windy City Gridiron - When the Bears win, so does our featured animal rescue of the week! Each week, we’ll feature a new Chicagoland animal rescue partner with whom we’ll team up. Whatever the amount, all donations (both time and money) are welcome. This week’s featured rescue is Chicago Canine Rescue.

Berckes: Sacks in the Eberflus Era - Windy City Gridiron - Just how bad is it?

