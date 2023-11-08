Bears vs Panthers Final Injury Report: Justin Fields is doubtful

With the Chicago Bears facing the Carolina Panthers tomorrow night, each team has dropped their final injury report for the game, and Tyson Bagent will get the start at quarterback again.

Head coach Matt Ebrflus said that Justin Fields is “progressing every day” but that he’s “not medically cleared yet.”

Chicago’s official injury report lists Fields as doubtful with the right thumb injury he sustained on October 15, but Eberflus said that Fields is out and that Bagent will start with Nathan Peterman backing him up.

However, Eberflus also said that Fields will get a chance to throw on Thursday during pregame to see how he feels, hence the doubtful designation.

Here’s Chicago’s full injury report.

Khari Blasingame, RB (Concussion) - Out

Nate Davis, RG (Ankle) - Out

Tremaine Edmunds, MLB (Knee) - Out

Terell Smith, CB (Illness) - Out

Justin Fields, QB (Thumb) - Doubtful

The Bears also list Khalil Herbert, Josh Blackwell, and Equanimeous St. Brown as questionable, but all three are in their 21-day practice window off of injured reserve. If they are activated, the Bears will need to make a corresponding roster move.

Here’s how the Panthers list their report for Thursday Night Football.

Brian Burns, OLB (Concussion/elbow) - Out

C.J. Henderson, CB (Concussion) - Out

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR (Ankle) - Out

Stephen Sullivan, TE (Shoulder) - Out

DJ Chark, WR (Elbow) - Doubtful

Xavier Woods, FS (Thigh) - Questionable

Vonn Bell, S (Quadriceps) - Questionable

Marquis Haynes, LB (Back) - Questionable

The Panthers are beat up, but their most significant loss is pass rusher Brian Burns, who is their best player by far. Carolina has struggled to consistently get after the quarterback, and they’ll miss Burns’ five sacks.

Henderson is a starter for them, as are Chark, Woods, and Bell.