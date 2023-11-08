Bears Roster Moves: Duron Harmon and Greg Stroman Jr. waived

Earlier today, the Chicago Bears waived a couple of vested veterans, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. and safety Duron Harmon, and since the trade deadline has passed, both players will go on waivers. If either goes unclaimed, the Bears do have one open spot on their 16-man practice squad.

To fill the two open spots on the 53-man roster, Chicago has a few options.

All three of their players in their 21-day practice window, corner Josh Blackwell, tailback Khalil Herbert, and wideout Equanimeous St. Brown, were listed as full participants at practice this entire week, so they’re likely ready to be activated off injured reserve.

The Bears could also waive another player before tomorrow night’s game against the Carolina Panthers in order to activate all three.

Stay tuned, as some transactions will likely be announced tomorrow.

