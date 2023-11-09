 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bear Bones: Bears vs. Panthers Pregame Open Thread

Join us LIVE at FIVE for some Bears vs. Panthers pregame fun!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Khari Thompson
Dr. Mason West
/ new
Chicago Bears v Carolina Panthers Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears battle the Carolina Panthers tonight on Thursday Night Football, and with each team reeling, this game has serious 2024 NFL Draft ramifications.

Join Dr. Mason West and his co-host tonight, Khari Thompson, for a brand new Bear Bones previewing the game and taking you right up to the Amazon Prime Video kickoff stream to discuss the latest about the Bears.

You can watch our latest in the video embedded below or head over to 2nd City Gridiron to get in on the discussion with Mason and Khari LIVE at 5:00 p.m. Chicago time!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link and turn the notifications on so you know when we go live!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so please subscribe where you get your pods!

