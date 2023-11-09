 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears vs. Panthers: Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!

Talk about the Bears and Panthers game here!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., Jeff Berckes, and Bill Zimmerman
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

We have another "Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!" lined up to talk about the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers. Bill Zimmerman is back this week, and sitting in with him is Jeff Berckes.

The Bears pulled out an ugly 16 to 13 win against an awful Panthers squad, but a win is a win, and beating Carolina is extra special due to the draft pick thing.

Come hang out with Bill and JB for our latest postgame show right here.

Win, lose, or tie, we’re always on 2nd City Gridiron to talk about the game with you guys, so subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go live.

You can also listen to the podcast version here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more!

