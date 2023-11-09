Bears vs Panthers Open Thread

This is your open thread to talk about the Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers game, but keep in mind all open threads are rated WCG-MA, so enter at your own risk!

For an alternative viewing experience, you can join me on the Pro Sports Fan App (Link to the free PSF app here: https://onelink.to/psfapp), where we can talk about the game live all night long. And by we, I mean you guys can jump in the show too!

Shortly after the game ends, join us on our 2nd City Gridiron video channel for our postgame show, “Not Your Average Bears Postgame Show!” with host Bill Zimmerman and his guest tonight, Jeff Berckes. Once the show wraps up, we’ll publish it on our podcast channel.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and turn those notifications on so you never miss when we go LIVE!

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter (X): Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.