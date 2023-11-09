The Bear’s Den, November 9, 2023

WE WANT YOU!

Schmitz: Bears Offensive Issues Run Deep. Maybe Too Deep - Da Bears Blog - Last night I dove deep into the Bears’ tape from Sunday’s game in New Orleans — throughout the stream I talked through:

Tyson Bagent will start for Bears against Panthers - 670 - Tyson Bagent will make his fourth straight start at quarterback for the Bears on Thursday, when they host the Carolina Panthers. Justin Fields was listed as doubtful to play as he continues to recover from a right thumb injury.

Johnson has no problem with Bears extending Sweat first - 670 - As his contract extension negotiations with the team have stalled, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson isn’t upset by the franchise inking new edge rusher Montez Sweat to a lucrative deal just four days after it acquired him in a trade.

Mooney is still hoping for a contract extension with Bears - 670 - As general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears work to lock in key players for their future, receiver Darnell Mooney is looking toward what’s next for himself.

Bears’ DJ Moore out for victory, not vengeance vs. Panthers - Chicago Sun-Times - The Panthers traded him, but they also drafted him, developed him and paid him — so he has no hard feelings about being dealt to the Bears. “The extra juice comes from [playing on] Thursday night, but not them,” he said. “I won’t be emotional.”

Bears podcast: Tyson Bagent starts again - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ Tyson Bagent era continues for at least one more game.

QB Bryce Young didn’t blow the Bears away - Chicago Sun-Times - Two days after their season ended last year, general manager Ryan Poles said he’d “have to be absolutely blown away” to use his No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback rather than keep Justin Fields entrenched as the Bears’ starter.

Bears injury report: LB Tremaine Edmunds ruled out - Chicago Sun-Times - He’ll miss his second-straight game since hurting his knee against the Charger

Bears starting QB Tyson Bagent vs. Panthers; Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields ‘not playing’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Fields has been out since dislocating his thumb Oct. 15 against the Vikings, and Bagent has started three games.

Justin Fields listed as doubtful, Tyson Bagent to start against Panthers - CHGO Sports - Justin Fields has been listed as doubtful and Tyson Bagent is projected to start for the Chicago Bears against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Bears vs. Panthers predictions: Another TNF win coming up? – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyson Bagent will get the start against Bryce Young in a battle of the rookie QBs

Justin Fields ‘progressing’ but not ‘cleared’ to face Panthers – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields is making progress in his rehab from a dislocated thumb but is not "medically cleared" to return against the Panthers on Thursday night.

Bears’ Montez Sweat records highest pass rush win rate of his season – NBC Sports Chicago - One of the risks the Bears took on when they signed Montez Sweat to a long-term extension is his ability to play without All-Star talent across from him. With...

David Montgomery estimated as full practice participant, on track to return Sunday - NBC Sports - The Lions, who are coming off an off week, practiced Tuesday.

Giants place Daniel Jones on injured reserve - NBC Sports - The Giants placed quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve Wednesday, according to the NFL's transactions.

George Pickens: I don't mix football and social media - NBC Sports - Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' social media and sideline behavior have been a topic of conversation around the Steelers this week.

Bears Over Beers: Halfway Home - Windy City Gridiron - JB and EJ take your questions at the halfway point of the NFL’s season

Householder: Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Thursday Night Football preview - Windy City Gridiron - Two franchises, tied together through trades, battle it out on Thursday Night Football for all of the world to see.

Wiltfong: Bears Roster Moves - Duron Harmon and Greg Stroman Jr. waived - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears make a couple roster moves on the eve on their Thursday night tilt against the Panthers.

Thompson: Justin Fields saga reveals Matt Eberflus’ incompetence, desperation - Windy City Gridiron - Another bumbling press conference by Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers preview - DJ Moore faces former team - Windy City Gridiron - It may be a primetime game of two bad teams, but the Bryce Young- DJ Moore trade will be what everyone is thinking about.

Infante's 2024 Bears mock draft: 7-round mock after trade deadline - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his latest Bears mock draft after the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

