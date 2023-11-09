Chicago Bears Week 10 Fan Confidence Results

The disappointing loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday brought about the expected dip in our fan’s confidence in the franchise, but it wasn’t as steep a dip as the previous loss. Perhaps the trade deadline moves (trading for Montez Sweat/not trading Jaylon Johnson) and contract extensions (for Sweat and Andrew Billings) softened the blow a bit.

The Chicago Bears host the Carolina Panthers tonight, and a victory will keep Carolina at one win and their first-round draft pick — which the Bears own — solidly in play for the first overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here’s something to ponder for those voting that the Bears are not headed in the right direction.

What would you need to see the rest of this season to change your vote?

Or is there anything possible that could even get you to change your vote?

My fandom is in the dumps right now, and I don’t see a path out of it until the offseason. I’ll still be in front of my TV cheering on the beloved each game, but it’s tough.

I have no faith in head coach Matt Eberflus or offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and while I’m excited to see quarterback Justin Fields get back in the lineup, I don’t see a future for him in Chicago anymore.

I want nothing more than to see this team go on a 2023-Lions-like tear to close the season, but with Eberflus’ lackluster defense and Getsy’s inconsistent offense, I don’t see it happening.

