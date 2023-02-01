The Bear’s Den, February 1, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Luke Getsy, assistants give Bears inside track on Senior Bowl draft prospects - Chicago Sun-Times - As head coach of the American team, Getsy is getting the closest possible look at how well potential draft picks prepare and practice, plus the Bears have three other assistant coaches on the Senior Bowl staffs.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Senior Bowl Day 1: Cody Mauch is built to be a Chicago Bears offensive lineman - CHGO - In this episode, the crew discusses Day 1 of the Senior Bowl including Cody Mauch looking like the perfect Chicago Bears offensive lineman.

The Value of David Montgomery: Volume II, Pass Game - Da Bears Blog - This is the 2nd in a 3-part series looking at David Montgomery. In part 1, we saw that Montgomery is bad at running the football. Today, we’re going to explore his impact in the passing game.

Trent Williams doesn't rule out retirement: It does get pretty grueling - ProFootballTalk - It’s a long season,” Williams said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “And having two long seasons back-to-back, it does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself. I’ll be 35 when the [2023] season starts. You do kind of think about what’s life like after football. I’ve done this every year of my life since the second grade.

DeMeco Ryans agrees to become next Texans head coach - ProFootballTalk - DeMeco Ryans is heading back to Houston.

Sean Payton: Russell Wilson has won a lot of games, and I'm excited about him - ProFootballTalk - If anyone can “fix” Wilson, it’s Payton, who the Broncos named their new head coach Tuesday.

Denver Broncos finalizing trade for head coach with New Orleans Saints - Mile High Report - The Broncos got their guy, as Sean Payton heads from New Orleans to Denver as new coach.

Denver Broncos in talks with Vic Fangio for defensive coordinator job - Mile High Report - He has been rumored for the Dolphins, but now, the Broncos have joined the talks.

Here is some data that proves Sean Payton is one of the NFL’s best head coaches - Mile High Report - Few NFL head coaches since 2009 have led their teams to more wins over their expected win rate than Sean Payton.

Saints to receive 2023 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick in Sean Payton deal - ProFootballTalk - With Sean Payton agreeing to become the Broncos’ next head coach, the Saints will get significant compensation as Payton was still under contract after stepping down last year.

Wiltfong: Report - Bears still in play as Chris Harris weighs his coaching options - Windy City Gridiron - Chris Harris is still on the market.

Gabriel: How soon could we expect the Bears to trade their number one pick? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares some thoughts on when teams look to move down the draft board.

Sunderbruch: What Really is a New QB’s Best Friend? Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron - When drafting a new quarterback, teams in the NFL are frequently investing significant draft capital as well as the hopes and aspirations of a city, a roster, and at least one billionaire. However, not all teams take equal care with that investment.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft - Previewing the SEC - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor and Ryan got to talk with Matt Hayes, who covers college football for Saturday Down South, the Home for SEC fans.

