Chicago Bears (Re) Hire Jon Hoke; Announce Several Changes to Coaching and Football Operations Staffs

During Matt Eberflus’ portion of the Chicago Bears’ end-of-year presser it was hinted that changes would be coming to the coaching staff. In fact, shortly before the season ended, DB coach James Rowe left for USF to become their new defensive passing game coordinator. So at least one vacancy was known for the past month.

Just moments ago the Bears officially announced several new additions and promotions within both their coaching and football operations staffs.

The single most notable name on this list is none other than Jon Hoke. He actually spent one season with the Bears as a DB during the 1980 season before beginning his career in the coaching world at Dayton (1982). Then he spent time with several universities, and the Houston Texans (2002-2008), before returning to the Bears as the DBs coach under Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman from 2009 to 2014. He most recently served as the secondary coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

This will mark his 3rd different stint as he returns to become the new cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator under head coach Matt Eberflus.

Under Jon Hokes’ coaching we saw perhaps the best stretch of play from their corners, including Pro Bowl and All-Pro appearances for Tim Jennings and (eventual HOF nominee) Charles “Peanut” Tillman. He now gets to mold Kyler Gordon and an already proven player in Jaylon Johnson within the Bears’ secondary. In total, Jon Hoke boasts over 42 years of coaching experience.

In addition the Bears announced the addition of offensive quality control coach Zach Cable — son of veteran NFL coach Tom Cable — and a promotion for Omar Young as their new assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach. For their football operations side of the house, a pair of familiar faces return in Isaiah Harris and Pierre Ngo within their strength and conditioning staff. Both of the later gentlemen previously served with the Bears — Harris was in Chicago from 2007 to 2014 and Ngo from 2015 to 2020 — and return to work under Jim Arthur.

Finally, but certainly not least, is the promotion of Carla Suber as their director of wellness. Mike Wiley Jr. also has been named the director of mental skills/performance. Both positions seem to be new at Halas Hall, and Suber originally joined the Bears in 2020 as just one of only six clinicians employed full-time by any NFL team. I personally find this development to be an exceptional effort to improve the overall wellbeing of people and players attached to the organization.

