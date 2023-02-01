NFL Draft 2023: East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Recap

The East-West Shrine Bowl will kick off on Thursday, February 2, but before you hunker down to check out some of the prospects the Chicago Bears could be interested in for the 2023 NFL Draft, I wanted to preview the game with our own EJ Snyder.

I booked the always-busy EJ to talk through the players he watched all week when he was in Las Vegas at the Shrine Game practices. You can check us out on a live T Formation Conversation podcast on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. (CT) or watch anytime after we wrap the show.

For those watching live, stop by YouTube to get some questions in for EJ.

2nd City Gridiron is our video home, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

For those that prefer the audio-only version, check out the podcast here:

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more!