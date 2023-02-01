Senior Bowl Day 2 Recap | Building the Board

You know what they say — “The Draft Starts in Mobile”, so I grabbed Quinten Krzysco and headed to Mobile, Alabama for the week to catch the Senior Bowl firsthand!

With the second day of practice in the books, Quinten and I sat down to record our second of 3 podcasts following the Senior Bowl as we recapped:

Players that impressed us

Players that improved between Day 1 & Day 2

Players that left us wanting more

Which specific questions we hope to have answered by the end of the Senior Bowl

Which WRs do and don’t fit the Chicago Bears based on draft board placement alone

OTs, EDGES, DTs on the rise

Ideal draft fits at DE, OT, IOL, and DT

And much, much more

Check out the show and let us know what you think!

