 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Senior Bowl Day 2 Recap | Building the Board

Robert Schmitz and Quinten Krzysco are in Mobile for the Senior Bowl and they recap practice in a quick podcast!

By Robert Schmitz
/ new
Indiana v Michigan State Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

You know what they say — “The Draft Starts in Mobile”, so I grabbed Quinten Krzysco and headed to Mobile, Alabama for the week to catch the Senior Bowl firsthand!

With the second day of practice in the books, Quinten and I sat down to record our second of 3 podcasts following the Senior Bowl as we recapped:

  • Players that impressed us
  • Players that improved between Day 1 & Day 2
  • Players that left us wanting more
  • Which specific questions we hope to have answered by the end of the Senior Bowl
  • Which WRs do and don’t fit the Chicago Bears based on draft board placement alone
  • OTs, EDGES, DTs on the rise
  • Ideal draft fits at DE, OT, IOL, and DT
  • And much, much more

Check out the show and let us know what you think!

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and so many more, so be sure to subscribe!

In This Stream

Building the Board for the Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft

View all 2 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...