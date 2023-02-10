The Bear’s Den, February 10, 2023

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Brian Burns? - NBC Sports Chicago - Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?

Bears’ Justin Fields believes game slowed down for him in 2022 - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields detailed one way in which he improved that doesn’t show up in the box score.

Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes free agent - NBC Sports Chicago - 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey spoke frankly about his future in San Francisco last week.

Source: Hester not selected for Hall of Fame’s class of 2023 - 670 The Score - Bears great Devin Hester will have to wait for his call to the Hall of Fame. Hester won’t be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023, a source told 670 The Score afternoon host Danny Parkins on Thursday.

Justin Fields: I ‘love’ new Bears president despite 2020 college clash - Chicago Sun-Times - Thursday, Fields told the Sun-Times that Warren had his full endorsement as the Bears’ new president/CEO, a role for which he was introduced last month.

Brian Urlacher pushes back against proposed Bears dome in Arlington Heights - Chicago Sun-Times - “We’re an outside team,” he said. “Our fans like it. The teams that come play us don’t like it.”

Charles Tillman hopes to see ‘more throwing, less running’ from Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman likes quarterback Justin Fields — “I think he can do it,” he said — but wants to see more.

Brian Urlacher: Bears trading Roquan Smith ‘drives me crazy’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Brian Urlacher wouldn’t want to be in Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ shoes this offseason.

Justin Fields responds to Bears trade rumors - NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields knows that some fans want the Bears to trade him and draft Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick.

Chris Simms adamant Bears shouldn’t trade ‘Greek God’ Justin Fields - NBC Sports Chicago - Chris Simms believes Justin Fields can be special and the Bears would be foolish to trade him.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Denver Broncos players applauded firing of OL coach Butch Barry - Mile High Report - Interesting reports are out over how Denver Broncos players reacted to the news that Interim HC Jerry Rosburg had fired OL coach Butch Barry.

Retired players accuse NFL of running a ‘sham’ disability program - Chicago Sun-Times - The men said they left the game with lingering physical or cognitive injuries that make their daily lives difficult if not excruciating.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong & Zimmerman: Free agent Bobby Okereke looking for ‘scheme, coaches, & position fit’ - Windy City Gridiron - Free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke makes a lot of sense for the Chicago Bears, so what does he have to say about his pending free agency...

Berckes: Hiring a Super Bowl Winning Head Coach - Windy City Gridiron - Is it a bad idea to hire a SB winning coach because no one has ever won it all with a second franchise?

Zimmerman & Wiltfong: Exclusive Interview with the WWE’s Seth “Freakin” Rollins on the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Bill Zimmerman spoke with WWE Superstar and huge Bears fans, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, on radio row in Phoenix at the Super Bowl’s media week.

Zimmerman's Super Bowl 57 Diary: Look where you’re going and try not to run over Kurt Warner - Windy City Gridiron - Things are only getting hotter in Phoenix as we inch towards Super Bowl 57

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2023 Roster Turnover: Do you expect a big move at wide receiver? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

THE RULES

