Bears Banter: Jim McMahon joins!

It’s been a heck of a week for our guy Bill Zimmerman down in Arizona covering the Super Bowl. He’s interviewed the number one celebrity Bears fan, a top linebacker target for the Bears in free agency, and one of the most popular Chicago Bears of all time.

Chicago icon Jim McMahon spent some time with Bill on Media Row at the Phoenix Convention Center, and they kicked things off by talking about McMahon’s latest venture with his Revenant cannabis brand.

He then spent a little time talking about his start with the Bears, their fantastic (and disappointing) run through the 1980s, and his deteriorating relationship with his head coach Mike Ditka. I knew he and Ditka were at odds, but McMahon gives some interesting detail about the situation.

Check out the quick podcast here

McMahon is in Phoenix to debut his Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic that takes place on Friday, Feb. 10. The tournament will benefit The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, which is a national nonprofit that aims to help retired NFL players and their families that are in dire need situations.

