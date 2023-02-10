Bears’ Cole Kmet on his progress, his QB, a possible extension and more

Hopefully you’ve been staying up to date on all of Bill’s daily recaps of his time working Radio Row so you can grasp of the enormity of his week. That makes it all the more impressive how he’s been able to hustle and snag four interviews for his Bears Banter podcast for us.

He talked with WWE Superstar, and huge Chicago Bears fan, Seth Rollins, who made time to circle back to appear on Bears Banter. He also got free agent to be, the Colts’ Bobby Okereke, to open up about what he’s looking for in 2023 and his thoughts on Matt Eberflus. He spent some time with Bears legend Jim McMahon. And today he had a quick sit down with Bears tight end Cole Kmet.

They reminisced about their shared hometown, talked about Kmet’s growth as a player, discussed Justin Fields, and broached the contract extension subject.

Check out the quick podcast below, and scroll back through our channel to catch up on anything you may have missed.

