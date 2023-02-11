Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs

I’ve decided that I’m in on the Kelce Bowl. We had the Harbaugh Bowl a few years ago and while that was pretty cool, this is two brothers playing in the biggest game of the year. That’s pretty incredible, any way you slice it. Both have one Super Bowl championship to their name so this isn’t a situation where the loser will forever be doomed to not have a ring. I think both will wind up in the Hall of Fame as well, the last couple of seasons solidifying both careers as Canton worthy. In my mind, that just makes this fun, no pressure.
Except, ya know, all the pressure in the world for everyone else! Last game of the year, everyone wants in on this one and maybe we can pick some winners in the, holy smokes, 508(!) prop bets from our friends at DraftKings.
Let’s start with the game. The Philadelphia Eagles enter as 1.5 point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles handled their business all season, only running into trouble when Jalen Hurts missed time. They boast a +133 point differential from the regular season and strolled through the playoffs at +55 over two contests. The Chiefs finished the regular season with a +130 point differential but survived more competitive playoff contests, beating the Jaguars by 7 and the Bengals by 3.
I can see two game script scenarios in this one. The first, the one most of us want, is a close game decided by the last possession in a game that leaves everyone feeling good about the season. The other is a decisive win by the buzzsaw Eagles. The Eagles are deep, talented at every level, and balanced schematically. They simply aren’t built to get torched, but they could find the weak spot in Kansas City and exploit them all day. That tells me the Eagles have more paths to victory. In the end, I think the Eagles defensive front does enough to disrupt Mahomes into making enough mistakes for the Eagles secondary to make a big play or two to pull away. Both offenses score points and we sail past the over/under. Give me the Eagles -1.5, over 50.5.
Let’s see where our WCG crew is on the big game:
But let’s get into the props! I’m throwing all the props I like in the bullets below. Let me know your favorites in the comments:
- 1st Half Lead: Eagles -110
- 1st Eagles Drive Result: Touchdown +195
- 1st Sack Recorded: Eagles -115
- AJ Brown Receptions o4.5 -165
- Anytime TD Scorers: Jalen Hurts -115, Dallas Goedert +150, Marquez Valdes-Scantling +225, Kenneth Gainwell +300, Skyy Moore +600
- Both teams to complete their 1st pass attempt: Yes -115
- Both teams to score 3+ TDs: Yes +170
- Jalen Hurts Longest Rush: o13.5 -115
- Alternate Total: o62.5 +303
- Moneyline / Total Points parlay: Eagles, Over 51.5 +250
- SB MVP: Jalen Hurts +125
- Any player to have either 150 receiving yards or 150 rushing yards: Yes +350
- Any offensive linemen to score 1+ rec TD (Thicc Six): Yes +3500
You can find the latest on the big game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Find me on Twitter @gridironborn.
Loading comments...