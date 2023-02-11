Super Bowl 2023: Best picks, player props to consider for Eagles vs. Chiefs

I’ve decided that I’m in on the Kelce Bowl. We had the Harbaugh Bowl a few years ago and while that was pretty cool, this is two brothers playing in the biggest game of the year. That’s pretty incredible, any way you slice it. Both have one Super Bowl championship to their name so this isn’t a situation where the loser will forever be doomed to not have a ring. I think both will wind up in the Hall of Fame as well, the last couple of seasons solidifying both careers as Canton worthy. In my mind, that just makes this fun, no pressure.

Except, ya know, all the pressure in the world for everyone else! Last game of the year, everyone wants in on this one and maybe we can pick some winners in the, holy smokes, 508(!) prop bets from our friends at DraftKings.

Let’s start with the game. The Philadelphia Eagles enter as 1.5 point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles handled their business all season, only running into trouble when Jalen Hurts missed time. They boast a +133 point differential from the regular season and strolled through the playoffs at +55 over two contests. The Chiefs finished the regular season with a +130 point differential but survived more competitive playoff contests, beating the Jaguars by 7 and the Bengals by 3.

I can see two game script scenarios in this one. The first, the one most of us want, is a close game decided by the last possession in a game that leaves everyone feeling good about the season. The other is a decisive win by the buzzsaw Eagles. The Eagles are deep, talented at every level, and balanced schematically. They simply aren’t built to get torched, but they could find the weak spot in Kansas City and exploit them all day. That tells me the Eagles have more paths to victory. In the end, I think the Eagles defensive front does enough to disrupt Mahomes into making enough mistakes for the Eagles secondary to make a big play or two to pull away. Both offenses score points and we sail past the over/under. Give me the Eagles -1.5, over 50.5.

Let’s see where our WCG crew is on the big game:

But let’s get into the props! I’m throwing all the props I like in the bullets below. Let me know your favorites in the comments:

1st Half Lead: Eagles -110

1st Eagles Drive Result: Touchdown +195

1st Sack Recorded: Eagles -115

AJ Brown Receptions o4.5 -165

Anytime TD Scorers: Jalen Hurts -115, Dallas Goedert +150, Marquez Valdes-Scantling +225, Kenneth Gainwell +300, Skyy Moore +600

Both teams to complete their 1st pass attempt: Yes -115

Both teams to score 3+ TDs: Yes +170

Jalen Hurts Longest Rush: o13.5 -115

Alternate Total: o62.5 +303

Moneyline / Total Points parlay: Eagles, Over 51.5 +250

SB MVP: Jalen Hurts +125

Any player to have either 150 receiving yards or 150 rushing yards: Yes +350

Any offensive linemen to score 1+ rec TD (Thicc Six): Yes +3500

