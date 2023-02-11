What it’s like working Radio Row at the Super Bowl

WCG would like to thank Bill Zimmerman for going above and beyond this week!

The two-week buildup to the Super Bowl is always a busy time for content creators, but it's on another level for those working full-time in media. We're fortunate here at Windy City Gridiron that our Deputy Editor does have a full-time gig in sports media, so when Bill Zimmerman's real job crosses over to our content here at WCG, we all win!

He's always able to pull from his NFL contacts and get fantastic guests for his Bears Banter podcast on the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel, and this week he hustled around the Phoenix Convention Center at Radio Row to squeeze in a few interviews for our listeners that you can find here.

Bill also wrote a daily diary about what he had to do as the Executive Producer of Mad Dog Sports Radio on SiriusXM, and you can read all of those in the story stream below.

For any aspiring media professionals out there, be sure you’re following Bill on Twitter while Twitter is still a thing.