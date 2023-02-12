Super Bowl 2023: How to watch Chiefs vs. Eagles, start time, game odds and more

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle in Super Bowl LVII (that’s SB57 for those who don’t speak Roman), and we should be in for a fun and exciting game. The Chiefs and Eagles have been the top two teams in the NFL all year, and this is the matchup that was destined to cap the NFL’s 103rd season.

Game Info:

Chiefs vs. Eagles from the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel Info:

The game will be on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call, sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, and rules analyst Mike Pereira.

Radio Info:

Local Westwood One affiliates with Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Gene Steratore, Laura Okmin, and Mike Golic on the air. Also at westwoodonesports.com, SiriusXM, NFL+, the NFL App, and American Forces Radio Network.

Latest DraftKings Odds:

The Eagles are favored by 1.5 points, and the over/under point total is 50.5.

You can find the latest on the big game right here from our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook, and you can find out WCG’s pick for the game and some of our favorite prop bets here.

While you’re waiting for kickoff, check out some of our latest podcasts from Bill Zimmerman, who was working his real job at Radio Row in Phoenix, Arizona, but he made time to get a few excellent interviews in for us at WCG.

Cole Kmet interview:

Jim McMahon interview:

Soon-to-be NFL free agent Bobby Okereke:

WWE Superstar and Super Chicago Bears fan Seth “Freakin” Rollins interview: