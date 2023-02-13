Chicago Bears 2023 positional offseason breakdown

In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group on the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2023 season. We’ll go through every single player on the current roster at each position to see what their current contract status looks like while also providing some commentary on their future with the team. We’ll also take a look at a few free agent possibilities and options in the 2023 NFL Draft at each position.

For more of our 2023 NFL free agency coverage, you can click here.

And for more of our 2023 NFL Draft coverage, you can click here.

Also, be sure to check out our Building the Board project, where we’re creating a Bears-centric draft board.

The Bears are primed for another massive overhaul in personnel, and this story stream will give you everything you need to figure out Chicago’s offseason plans.